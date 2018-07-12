“A Guerra dos Tronos” lidera nomeações aos Emmy. Veja a lista completa
12.07.2018 às 18h33
A Netflix liderou a lista de nomeações, com 112, seguindo-se a HBO com 108 e a NBC com 78.
A série "A Guerra dos Tronos" lidera a lista de nomeados à edição deste ano dos prémios televisivos Emmy, com um total de 22, num ano em que a Netflix é a plataforma mais nomeada, anunciou esta quainta-feira a organização. "A Guerra dos Tronos" (exibida em Portugal pelo canal SyFy), criada a partir dos livros de George R. R. Martin, teve, em 2017, a sua penúltima temporada, antes de terminar em 2019.
Logo atrás nos totais de nomeações encontram-se "Westworld" (exibido em Portugal na TVSéries), com 21, e "The Handmaid's Tale" (disponível apenas no sistema NOS Play), com 20. Já na comédia, "Saturday Night Live" também recebeu 21 nomeações.
O quadro das séries nomeadas para melhor drama fica completo com "The Americans" (exibida no Fox Crime), "This is Us" (Fox Life), "The Crown" (Netflix) e "Stranger Things" (Netflix).
No que diz respeito à melhor série de comédia, as nomeações foram para "Atlanta" (Fox Comedy), "Barry" (TVSéries), "Black-ish" (Fox Comedy), "Curb Your Enthusiasm", "GLOW" (Netflix), "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon), "Silicon Valley" (TVSéries) e "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (Netflix).
Um comunicado da organização, que hoje anunciou os nomeados em Los Angeles, refere que a Netflix liderou a lista com 112, seguindo-se a HBO com 108 e a NBC com 78.
A Academia de Televisão dos Estados Unidos tem mais de 25 mil membros, dos quais 23 mil são votantes nos Emmy, cuja cerimónia de anúncio dos vencedores vai decorrer no dia 17 de setembro, em Los Angeles.
Veja a lista completa de nomeados
Drama | Melhor Série
The Americans
The Crown
Game Of Thrones
The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Drama | Melhor Ator
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Ed Harris (Westworld)
Matthew Rhys (The Americans)
Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)
Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)
Drama | Melhor Atriz
Claire Foy (The Crown)
Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Keri Russell (The Americans)
Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)
Drama | Melhor Ator Secundário
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)
Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid's Tale)
David Harbour (Stranger Things)
Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)
Matt Smith (The Crown)
Drama | Melhor Atriz Secundária
Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid's Tale)
Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)
Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale)
Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)
Vanessa Kirby (The Crown)
Thandie Newton (Westworld)
Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid's Tale)
Drama | Melhor Ator Convidado
F. Murray Abraham (Homeland)
Cameron Britton (Mindhunter)
Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)
Matthew Goode (The Crown)
Gerald McRaney (This Is Us)
Jimmi Simpson (Westworld)
Drama | Melhor Atriz Convidada
Viola Davis (Scandal)
Kelly Jenrette (The Handmaid's Tale)
Cherry Jones (The Handmaid's Tale)
Diana Rigg (Game of Thrones)
Cicely Tyson (How to Get Away with Murder)
Samira Wiley (The Handmaid's Tale)
Drama | Melhor Direção de Episódio
Game Of Thrones “Beyond The Wall” - Alan Taylor
Game Of Thrones “The Dragon And The Wolf” - Jeremy Podeswa
Ozark “The Toll” - Jason Bateman
Ozark “Tonight We Improvise” - Daniel Sackheim
Stranger Things “Chapter Nine: The Gate” - The Duffer Brothers
The Crown “Paterfamilias” - Stephen Daldry
The Handmaid's Tale “After” - Kari Skogland
Drama | Melhor Argumento de Episódio
Game Of Thrones “The Dragon And The Wolf”
Killing Eve “Nice Face”
Stranger Things “Chapter Nine: The Gate”
The Americans “Start”
The Crown “Mystery Man”
The Handmaid's Tale “June”
Comédia | Melhor Série
Atlanta
Barry
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Comédia | Melhor Ator
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Bill Hader (Barry)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Comédia | Melhor Atriz
Pamela Adlon (Better Things)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Allison Janney (Mom)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Lily Tomlin (Grace And Frankie)
Comédia | Melhor Ator Secundário
Louie Anderson (Baskets)
Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Comédia | Melhor Atriz Secundária
Zazie Beetz (Atlanta)
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)
Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Laurie Metcalf (Roseanne)
Megan Mullally (Will & Grace)
Comédia | Melhor Ator Convidado
Sterling K. Brown (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
Bryan Cranston (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
Donald Glover (Saturday Night Live)
Bill Hader (Saturday Night Live)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
Katt Williams (Atlanta)
Comédia | Melhor Atriz Convidada
Tina Fey (Saturday Night Live)
Tiffany Haddish (Saturday Night Live)
Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Maya Rudolph (The Good Place)
Molly Shannon (Will & Grace)
Wanda Sykes (Black-ish)
Comédia | Melhor Direção de Episódio
Atlanta “FUBU” - Donald Glover
Atlanta “Teddy Perkins” - Hiro Murai
Barry “Chapter One: Make Your Mark” - Bill Hader
GLOW “Pilot” - Jesse Peretz
Silicon Valley “Initial Coin Offering” - Mike Judge
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “Pilot” - Amy Sherman-Palladino
Comédia | Melhor Argumento de Episódio
Atlanta “Alligator Man”
Atlanta “Barbershop”
Barry “Chapter One: Make Your Mark”
Barry “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast And Keep Going”
Silicon Valley “Fifty-One Percent”
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “Pilot”
Melhor Série Limitado
The Alienist
The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose
Melhor Filme para a TV
Fahrenheit 451
Flint
Paterno
The Tale
USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Série Limitada ou Filme para a TV | Melhor Ator
Antonio Banderas (Genius: Picasso)
Darren Criss (The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose)
Jeff Daniels (The Looming Tower)
John Legend (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert)
Jesse Plemons (Black Mirror - "USS Callister")
Série Limitada ou Filme para a TV | Melhor Atriz
Jessica Biel (The Sinner)
Laura Dern (The Tale)
Michelle Dockery (Godless)
Edie Falco (Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders)
Regina King (Seven Seconds)
Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story: Cult)
Série Limitada ou Filme para a TV | Melhor Ator Secundário
Jeff Daniels (Godless)
Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert)
John Leguizamo (Waco)
Ricky Martin (The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Edgar Ramírez (The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Michael Stuhlbarg (The Looming Tower)
Finn Wittrock (The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Série Limitada ou Filme para a TV | Melhor Atriz Secundária
Sara Bareilles (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert)
Penélope Cruz (The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Judith Light (The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Adina Porter (American Horror Story: Cult)
Merritt Wever (Godless)
Letitia Wright (Black Mirror - "Black Museum")
Melhor Talk-Show
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Melhor Programa de Sketches
At Home With Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracey Ullman's Show
Melhor Série de Animação
Baymax Returns (Big Hero 6: The Series)
Bob's Burgers
Rick And Morty
South Park
The Simpsons
Melhor Reality Show estruturado
Antiques Roadshow
Fixer Upper
Lip Sync Battle
Queer Eye
Shark Tank
Who Do You Think You Are?
Melhor Reality Show não-estruturado
Born This Way
Deadliest Catch
Intervention
Naked And Afraid
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell
Melhor Reality Show de Competição
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Melhor Apresentador de Reality Show
Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen's Game of Games)
Jane Lynch (Hollywood Game Night)
Heidi Klum & Tim Gunn (Project Runaway)
RuPaul (RuPaul's Drag Race)
W. Kamau Bell (United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell)