“A Guerra dos Tronos” lidera nomeações aos Emmy. Veja a lista completa

A série "A Guerra dos Tronos" lidera a lista de nomeados à edição deste ano dos prémios televisivos Emmy, com um total de 22, num ano em que a Netflix é a plataforma mais nomeada, anunciou esta quainta-feira a organização. "A Guerra dos Tronos" (exibida em Portugal pelo canal SyFy), criada a partir dos livros de George R. R. Martin, teve, em 2017, a sua penúltima temporada, antes de terminar em 2019.

Logo atrás nos totais de nomeações encontram-se "Westworld" (exibido em Portugal na TVSéries), com 21, e "The Handmaid's Tale" (disponível apenas no sistema NOS Play), com 20. Já na comédia, "Saturday Night Live" também recebeu 21 nomeações.

O quadro das séries nomeadas para melhor drama fica completo com "The Americans" (exibida no Fox Crime), "This is Us" (Fox Life), "The Crown" (Netflix) e "Stranger Things" (Netflix).

No que diz respeito à melhor série de comédia, as nomeações foram para "Atlanta" (Fox Comedy), "Barry" (TVSéries), "Black-ish" (Fox Comedy), "Curb Your Enthusiasm", "GLOW" (Netflix), "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon), "Silicon Valley" (TVSéries) e "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (Netflix).

Um comunicado da organização, que hoje anunciou os nomeados em Los Angeles, refere que a Netflix liderou a lista com 112, seguindo-se a HBO com 108 e a NBC com 78.

A Academia de Televisão dos Estados Unidos tem mais de 25 mil membros, dos quais 23 mil são votantes nos Emmy, cuja cerimónia de anúncio dos vencedores vai decorrer no dia 17 de setembro, em Los Angeles.

Veja a lista completa de nomeados

Drama | Melhor Série

The Americans

The Crown

Game Of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld



Drama | Melhor Ator

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Ed Harris (Westworld)

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

Drama | Melhor Atriz

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Keri Russell (The Americans)

Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)

Drama | Melhor Ator Secundário

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid's Tale)

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)

Matt Smith (The Crown)

Drama | Melhor Atriz Secundária

Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid's Tale)

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale)

Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)

Vanessa Kirby (The Crown)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid's Tale)

Drama | Melhor Ator Convidado

F. Murray Abraham (Homeland)

Cameron Britton (Mindhunter)

Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)

Matthew Goode (The Crown)

Gerald McRaney (This Is Us)

Jimmi Simpson (Westworld)

Drama | Melhor Atriz Convidada

Viola Davis (Scandal)

Kelly Jenrette (The Handmaid's Tale)

Cherry Jones (The Handmaid's Tale)

Diana Rigg (Game of Thrones)

Cicely Tyson (How to Get Away with Murder)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid's Tale)

Drama | Melhor Direção de Episódio

Game Of Thrones “Beyond The Wall” - Alan Taylor

Game Of Thrones “The Dragon And The Wolf” - Jeremy Podeswa

Ozark “The Toll” - Jason Bateman

Ozark “Tonight We Improvise” - Daniel Sackheim

Stranger Things “Chapter Nine: The Gate” - The Duffer Brothers

The Crown “Paterfamilias” - Stephen Daldry

The Handmaid's Tale “After” - Kari Skogland

Drama | Melhor Argumento de Episódio

Game Of Thrones “The Dragon And The Wolf”

Killing Eve “Nice Face”

Stranger Things “Chapter Nine: The Gate”

The Americans “Start”

The Crown “Mystery Man”

The Handmaid's Tale “June”



Comédia | Melhor Série

Atlanta

Barry

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Comédia | Melhor Ator

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Comédia | Melhor Atriz

Pamela Adlon (Better Things)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Lily Tomlin (Grace And Frankie)

Comédia | Melhor Ator Secundário

Louie Anderson (Baskets)

Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Comédia | Melhor Atriz Secundária

Zazie Beetz (Atlanta)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Laurie Metcalf (Roseanne)

Megan Mullally (Will & Grace)

Comédia | Melhor Ator Convidado

Sterling K. Brown (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

Bryan Cranston (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Donald Glover (Saturday Night Live)

Bill Hader (Saturday Night Live)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Katt Williams (Atlanta)

Comédia | Melhor Atriz Convidada

Tina Fey (Saturday Night Live)

Tiffany Haddish (Saturday Night Live)

Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Maya Rudolph (The Good Place)

Molly Shannon (Will & Grace)

Wanda Sykes (Black-ish)

Comédia | Melhor Direção de Episódio

Atlanta “FUBU” - Donald Glover

Atlanta “Teddy Perkins” - Hiro Murai

Barry “Chapter One: Make Your Mark” - Bill Hader

GLOW “Pilot” - Jesse Peretz

Silicon Valley “Initial Coin Offering” - Mike Judge

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “Pilot” - Amy Sherman-Palladino

Comédia | Melhor Argumento de Episódio

Atlanta “Alligator Man”

Atlanta “Barbershop”

Barry “Chapter One: Make Your Mark”

Barry “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast And Keep Going”

Silicon Valley “Fifty-One Percent”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “Pilot”

Melhor Série Limitado

The Alienist

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

Melhor Filme para a TV

Fahrenheit 451

Flint

Paterno

The Tale

USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Série Limitada ou Filme para a TV | Melhor Ator

Antonio Banderas (Genius: Picasso)

Darren Criss (The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose)

Jeff Daniels (The Looming Tower)

John Legend (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert)

Jesse Plemons (Black Mirror - "USS Callister")

Série Limitada ou Filme para a TV | Melhor Atriz

Jessica Biel (The Sinner)

Laura Dern (The Tale)

Michelle Dockery (Godless)

Edie Falco (Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders)

Regina King (Seven Seconds)

Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story: Cult)

Série Limitada ou Filme para a TV | Melhor Ator Secundário

Jeff Daniels (Godless)

Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert)

John Leguizamo (Waco)

Ricky Martin (The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Edgar Ramírez (The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Michael Stuhlbarg (The Looming Tower)

Finn Wittrock (The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Série Limitada ou Filme para a TV | Melhor Atriz Secundária

Sara Bareilles (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert)

Penélope Cruz (The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Judith Light (The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Adina Porter (American Horror Story: Cult)

Merritt Wever (Godless)

Letitia Wright (Black Mirror - "Black Museum")

Melhor Talk-Show

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Melhor Programa de Sketches

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman's Show

Melhor Série de Animação

Baymax Returns (Big Hero 6: The Series)

Bob's Burgers

Rick And Morty

South Park

The Simpsons

Melhor Reality Show estruturado

Antiques Roadshow

Fixer Upper

Lip Sync Battle

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

Who Do You Think You Are?

Melhor Reality Show não-estruturado

Born This Way

Deadliest Catch

Intervention

Naked And Afraid

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked

United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell

Melhor Reality Show de Competição

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Melhor Apresentador de Reality Show

Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen's Game of Games)

Jane Lynch (Hollywood Game Night)

Heidi Klum & Tim Gunn (Project Runaway)

RuPaul (RuPaul's Drag Race)

W. Kamau Bell (United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell)