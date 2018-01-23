Siga-nos

Um a um, todos os nomeados para os óscares 2018

Está lançada a corrida às mais cobiçadas estatuetas do cinema. A academia de Hollywood deu esta terça-feira a conhecer as nomeações para as 24 categorias a distinguir

Melhor filme

Call me by your name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The shape of water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Melhor ator

Timothée Chalamet
Daniel Day-Lewis
Gary Oldman
Daniel Kaluuia
Denzel Whashington

Melhor atriz

Sally Hawkins
Frances McDormand
Margot Robbie
Saoirse Ronan
Meryl Streep

Melhor realização

Dunkirk (Christopher Nolan)
Get Out (Jordan Peele)
Lady Bird (Greta Gerwig)
Phantom Thread (Paul Thomas Anderson)
The shape of water (Guilermo del Toro)

Melhor ator secundário

Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project)
Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water)
Christopher Plummer (All the Money in the World)
Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Melhor atriz secundária

Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)
Allison Janney (I, Tonya)
Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread)
Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)
Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water)

ARTIGO EM DESENVOLVIMENTO