Um a um, todos os nomeados para os óscares 2018
23.01.2018 às 14h03
Está lançada a corrida às mais cobiçadas estatuetas do cinema. A academia de Hollywood deu esta terça-feira a conhecer as nomeações para as 24 categorias a distinguir
Melhor filme
Call me by your name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The shape of water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Melhor ator
Timothée Chalamet
Daniel Day-Lewis
Gary Oldman
Daniel Kaluuia
Denzel Whashington
Melhor atriz
Sally Hawkins
Frances McDormand
Margot Robbie
Saoirse Ronan
Meryl Streep
Melhor realização
Dunkirk (Christopher Nolan)
Get Out (Jordan Peele)
Lady Bird (Greta Gerwig)
Phantom Thread (Paul Thomas Anderson)
The shape of water (Guilermo del Toro)
Melhor ator secundário
Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project)
Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water)
Christopher Plummer (All the Money in the World)
Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Melhor atriz secundária
Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)
Allison Janney (I, Tonya)
Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread)
Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)
Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water)
