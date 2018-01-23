Um a um, todos os nomeados para os óscares 2018

Melhor filme

Call me by your name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The shape of water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Melhor ator

Timothée Chalamet

Daniel Day-Lewis

Gary Oldman

Daniel Kaluuia

Denzel Whashington

Melhor atriz

Sally Hawkins

Frances McDormand

Margot Robbie

Saoirse Ronan

Meryl Streep

Melhor realização

Dunkirk (Christopher Nolan)

Get Out (Jordan Peele)

Lady Bird (Greta Gerwig)

Phantom Thread (Paul Thomas Anderson)

The shape of water (Guilermo del Toro)

Melhor ator secundário

Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project)

Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water)

Christopher Plummer (All the Money in the World)

Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Melhor atriz secundária

Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)

Allison Janney (I, Tonya)

Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread)

Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)

Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water)

ARTIGO EM DESENVOLVIMENTO